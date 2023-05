Underground Royalway: William and Kate take the tube

The Prince and Princess of Wales took the tube line named after Prince William’s late grandmother ahead of a visit to a pub in Soho.

William and Kate travelled on the Elizabeth Line from Acton Main Line to Tottenham Court Road before visiting the Dog and Duck pub in central London as it prepares for Coronation day.

Report by Rowlandi.

