Suspect arrested after deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting

After a nearly eight-hour, chaotic manhunt, authorities captured the man accused of opening fire in a Midtown Atlanta medical building Wednesday and killing a 38-year-old woman and wounding four others.

Deion Patterson, 24, was booked in the Fulton County jail on Wednesday night.

He has been charged with murder and 4 counts of aggravated assault, according to Fulton County jail records.