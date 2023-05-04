4 Proud Boys Members Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy

4 Proud Boys Members Found Guilty , of Seditious Conspiracy.

On May 4, Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl were each found guilty of seditious conspiracy related to the Jan.

6 attack on the Capitol.

Additionally, the men were "found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding," NBC News reports.

The jury remains undecided whether a fifth man, Dominic Pezzola, is guilty of both charges as well.

However, he was "found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding" police officers and was charged with stealing a police shield, NBC News reports.

.

This was the third seditious conspiracy trial to take place since the Capitol attack.

Two previous trials resulted in the convictions of six Oath Keepers, including its founder, Stewart Rhodes.

Other Proud Boys previously pled guilty to charges brought against them as well.

Two of them were sentenced to over four years in prison.

The men found guilty in the latest trial will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy J.

Kelly.