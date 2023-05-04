Four Proud Boys members found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Four members of the right-wing Proud Boys have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a jury in Washington, DC, for their role to forcibly prevent the peaceful transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.

Defendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Enrique Tarrio and Dominic Pezzola face a range of charges, including three separate conspiracy charges, obstructing the Electoral College vote and tampering with evidence.

The verdict marks the third time that prosecutors have secured convictions for seditious conspiracy in the Justice Department’s historic prosecution of those who breached the Capitol that day.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the seditious conspiracy charge against Pezzola, as well as several other counts against all five defendants.

The judge instructed them to continue deliberations.