Proud Boys leader Tarrio, three others in group found guilty of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6

Four out of five Proud Boys members were found guilty Thursday on seditious conspiracy charges related to the Jan.
6 Capitol riot as the jury gave a partial verdict.
Four members of the right-wing Proud Boys have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a jury in Washington, DC, for their..
ViewFormer Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right..