Adventures of Robin Hood Episode 9 Checkmate

Television series that ran from 1955-1960 for a total of 144 episodes.

Made in England.

Robin of Locksley and his group of Sherwood forest protect England from the evil machinations of Prince John, while good King Richard was away at the Crusades.

Cast: Richard Greene, Archie Duncan, Patricia Driscoll, John Arnatt, Alan Wheatley, Alex Gauge.