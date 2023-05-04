Google Rolls Out Password Alternative

Google Rolls Out , Password Alternative.

On May 3, Google began its support for passkeys, CNN reports.

The alternative sign-in method is intended to be "easier to use and more secure" than passwords, Google says.

The tech giant calls passkeys "resistant to online attacks like phishing.".

Now, Google users can unlock all of their accounts, including Gmail and Drive, with a fingerprint, face scan or pin number.

Previously, the option was only available on Chrome and Android devices.

.

Google, Microsoft and Apple have all been working to offer passkeys instead of passwords.

Google, Microsoft and Apple have all been working to offer passkeys instead of passwords.

Google, Microsoft and Apple have all been working to offer passkeys instead of passwords.

Apple's release of iOS 16 debuted a passkey option.

For the time being, Google will keep supporting passwords and two-factor authentication.

According to a 2021 study by Onfido, 17% of 4,000 respondents would rather watch paint dry than create unique passwords.

10% would rather get a root canal.

58% said they would use biometrics for every account if it was available to them