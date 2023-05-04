Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Case

A jury in Manhattan has determined that Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" did not rip off Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On.".

Sheeran said he's "obviously very happy with the outcome of the case" and won't have "to retire from my day job after all.".

But at the same time I’m unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all, Ed Sheeran, via statement.

We have spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day, all over the world.

, Ed Sheeran, via statement.

These chords are common building blocks which were used to create music long before “Let’s Get It On” was written and will be used to make music long after we are all gone, Ed Sheeran, via statement.

No one owns them or the way they are played, in the same way, nobody owns the color blue, Ed Sheeran, via statement.

Sheeran also spoke about missing his grandmother's funeral as a result of the trial.

Having to be in New York for this trial has meant that I have missed being with my family at my grandmother’s funeral in Ireland.

I won’t get that time back, Ed Sheeran, via statement.

I want to thank the jury for making a decision that will help to protect the creative process of songwriters here in the United States and around the world.

, Ed Sheeran, via statement