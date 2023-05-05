Tripping on Travel: Webster Lake vol 2, Webster, Mass

We continue to tour, in volume 2 of this series, what I call the Point Breeze Rd peninsula on Webster Lake.

Here, we drive from the end of Loveland Rd to the end of South Point Rd.

People familiar with real estate in New England know how expensive it can be to buy waterfront property.

And as one can see from some of the properties I drive by, there are some rather nice homes on Webster Lake.

As there are with many lakeside properties in New England.

But what's wrong with an affluent neighborhood?

Nothing.

What's wrong with a mixed community of exquisite homes and more modest ones?

Nothing.

Everything I've seen on Webster Lake is clean, attractive and well cared for.

There is no blight.

It's the people living and visiting there that make a difference in keeping the lake's environment clean, attractive, civil and well-worth the value of some of the properties.

There is nothing unusual about the origin of Webster, Massachusetts in the context of New England's history.

As Wikipedia puts it, Webster was the ancestral home of the Nipmuc indians for thousands of years.

"It was first settled by Europeans in 1713 and was officially incorporated on March 6, 1832." Also not unusual, is that the town sprouted from the textile industry.

"The primary founder was the manufacturer Samuel Slater, who came to the area after his celebrated activities in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and founded several textile mills.

He named the town after his friend Daniel Webster.

Slater spent his last years in Webster and died and is buried there in Mount Zion Cemetery." Webster Lake itself is "a 1,442-acre lake with a 17-mile shoreline in southern Massachusetts ..... It is the third largest fresh body of water in Massachusetts."