Messi apologises to PSG after unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia that landed him two-week suspension

The future of the 35-year-old star striker, who has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, remains in doubt amid reports linking him to Saudi side Al Hilal and Inter Miami in the MLS.
The future of the 35-year-old star striker, who has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, remains in doubt amid reports linking him to Saudi side Al Hilal and Inter Miami in the MLS.
Paris Saint-Germain have suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the Argentina World Cup winner took an unauthorised two-day..
Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for making a personal promotional trip to Saudi Arabia without the club's..