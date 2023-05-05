'I've travelled 300 miles': Royal enthusiasts camp on London's Mall ahead of coronation

Surrounded by tents and flags, royal enthusiasts camp on the Mall, hoping to secure a good vantage point on the route of King Charles III's coronation this Saturday May 6.

81-year-old Margaret has been camping for two days already and says "it's going to be a historical moment and an amazing spectacle.

It's something you'll never have experienced before".

Another of those lining the procession route days in advance is Robert Bolitho, a British army veteran.

"I don't think I'll see another coronation" he says, "I've travelled 300 miles... we made the effort."