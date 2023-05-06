Spritenado 8
Last night&apos;s stream was a coding disaster.

Super long and boring, enough that I deleted the VOD.

These days, any attempts to code for me will be slow and painful.

My streams have been getting too many views lately, especially on Rumble.

It&apos;s time to thin the herd, and coding is just the ticket.

No one will watch this content!

I set up a JSFiddle and will be using the ImgBox image hosting service so I can code more directly on screen.

Today I&apos;ll try to finish or at least make more progress to randomize the animation of Retro Runners, a bunch of old video game sprites in an endless race with no winner and no prize.

I&apos;ll use HTML, CSS and Javascript.

Writing good code isn&apos;t a priority right now, I just want to get it working.

About nine years ago I was a full time developer, but I burnt out with that career, likely never to return to it.

I&apos;ve forgotten most of what I used to know and will slowly look stuff up to get this code working.

For music I listen to retro video game music from the 16-bit era.