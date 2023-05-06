Spritenado 8

Last night's stream was a coding disaster.

Super long and boring, enough that I deleted the VOD.

These days, any attempts to code for me will be slow and painful.

My streams have been getting too many views lately, especially on Rumble.

It's time to thin the herd, and coding is just the ticket.

No one will watch this content!

I set up a JSFiddle and will be using the ImgBox image hosting service so I can code more directly on screen.

Today I'll try to finish or at least make more progress to randomize the animation of Retro Runners, a bunch of old video game sprites in an endless race with no winner and no prize.

I'll use HTML, CSS and Javascript.

Writing good code isn't a priority right now, I just want to get it working.

About nine years ago I was a full time developer, but I burnt out with that career, likely never to return to it.

I've forgotten most of what I used to know and will slowly look stuff up to get this code working.

For music I listen to retro video game music from the 16-bit era.