Quantum Theory: Is the Universe Locally Real - Quirks of Creation Episode 5

In 2022, Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were awarded the Noble Prize in Physics for each have conductings groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states and proving that the universe isn’t “locally real”.

But what does it mean for something to be “locally real”?

How did they arrive to this discovery and what role did Einstein, Bohr, and Shrodinger play in building up this field now known as “quantum mechanics”?

Join your favorite nerdy girls from Quirks of Creations as we divide deep in the quantum realm to ask the big question: if a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?