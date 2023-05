S Jaishankar lashes out at Bilawal Bhutto as 5 Indian soldiers are martyred in J&K | Oneindia News

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa.

The meet did not go well as Jaishankar called his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the ‘promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry’.

