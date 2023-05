Ukraine war: Russia accused of using phosphorus bombs in Bakhmut | Oneindia News

Ukraine war: Russia accused of using phosphorus bombs in Bakhmut; Russian writer and pro-war blogger wounded by a car bomb; King Charles III, Queen Camilla formally coronated; Wagner Group Chief threatens to leave Bakhmut