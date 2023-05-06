Thousands protest Israeli judicial overhaul

Tens of thousands of Israelis joined protests across the country on Saturday (May 6) against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bitterly disputed plans to tighten controls on the Supreme Court.
Tens of thousands of Israelis joined protests across the country on Saturday (May 6) against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bitterly disputed plans to tighten controls on the Supreme Court.
Tens of thousands of protesters have flocked to Tel Aviv and cities across Israel to express their opposition to Prime Minister..
Massive Nationwide Protests , Erupt in Israel Over, Planned Judicial System Overhaul.
On March 27, hundreds of thousands of..