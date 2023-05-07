Protests against pension reform and inflation hit Lyon

Tear gas was used as police clashed with protesters during a rally against pension reform and inflation in Lyon.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the city on Monday, amid renewed calls for protests.
Violent protests continue to grip French cities including Paris, Nantes and Lyon, as people demonstrate against a government..