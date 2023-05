Iran President Historic Visit To Syria

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has visited Syria on a two-day official trip to the war-torn Arab country.

Raeisi has met with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus.

A high-ranking delegation accompanied President Raeisi on the visit.

This is the first trip by an Iranian president to Syria since the conflict and foreign-backed insurgency gripped the Arab country back in 2011.