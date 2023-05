Kerala: Tourist boat capsizes in Malappuram, over 20 feared dead | Oneindia News

A tourist boat carrying around 50 passengers met a tragic fate.

The houseboat capsized resulting in the death of more than 20 people, mostly children who came for a ride amid school vacations.

The unfortunate incident happened at Ottumpuram Thoovaltheeram, between Tanur and Parappanangadi in Kerala's Malappuram district.

