Texas Mass Shooting/Truck Attack Beginning of Mexican Cartel Terror Campaign — Sunday LIVE - FULL SHOW - 05/07/2023 Days ago, high-level federal sources warned Infowars that leading Mexican cartels, for first time in more than 20 years, joined forces to develop a plan to terrorize the U.S. into enforcing Title 42 so they can continue to make tens of billions a year off of human smuggling.