Texas Lawmaker and Drag Queen Story Hour Opponent Expelled for Sexual Misconduct With Teen Intern

Texas Representative Bryan Slaton is one of several lawmakers in the state advocating to ban drag queen story hour for kids.

Of course there’s no evidence to support any of that, however recently it was revealed that he did provide alcohol to a couple of young interns and then have sex with one of them when they become intoxicated.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz hash the details.