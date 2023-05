Supreme Court dismisses plea of YouTuber Manish Kashya accused of spreading fake news |Oneindia News

In a setback to Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain his plea challenging invocation of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against him for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

