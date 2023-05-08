Know all about ONDC food delivery app charging less than Swiggy and Zomato |Oneindia News

Ordering food from the comfort of your home is perhaps the best feeling ever.

But it can be a challenge at times as some delivery platforms levy high taxes and commissions which makes the entire order's cost go up.

To prevent this from happening and provide people with a cheaper option, the Indian government built ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce).

The platform allows restaurants to sell their food directly, without the need for any middlemen like Swiggy, Zomato, etc.

Please watch the video to know the details.

#ONDC #Zomato #Swiggy ~PR.154~ED.103~HT.178~GR.124~