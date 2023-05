Indian cricketer Shubman Gill lends his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar | Oneindia News

Two years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the makers are releasing the animated superhero film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse next month.

And surprisingly, cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spiderman in the franchise.

While Karan Soni will be voicing Pavitr Prabhakar in the English version.

