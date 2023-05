Full WWE Backlash 2023 highlights

Check out the incredible action in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Bad Bunny takes out Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, The Bloodline battle Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle, and Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar clobber each other in the main event.

