Glendale girl honored for saving younger brother from drowning

Unfortunately, one moment is all it takes for a fun time to turn tragic.

One Glendale family is extra thankful to have each other after a young girl’s quick thinking saved her brother’s life.

On Sunday, April 23rd, the Holmstrom children took a dip in their backyard pool.

Suddenly, 3-year-old Laiken told his sisters he wasn’t feeling well.

At that point, 9-year-old Tenley said he was underwater.