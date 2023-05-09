Medellin Movie

Medellin Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To save his younger brother from a dangerous cartel in Medellín, Reda (Ramzy Bedia) has a plan that is as simple as it is completely insane: Assemble a team and plan a raid in Colombia.

But this crazy adventure will spiral out of control when he decides to kidnap the cartel leader’s son in order to exchange him for his brother’s life.

Medellín will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 2, 2023.

Based on an original idea of Franck Gastambide, and co-written by Gastambide and Charles Van Tieghem (Validé), the French Original film is produced by Kowloon Film (Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer).