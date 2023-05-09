1983 audio of Tennessee House debate on the district election bill used as basis for 2023 bill

Audio of 1983 Tennessee House debate on the district election bill by Knoxville black State Representative Pete Drew, former Democrat now Republican.

That bill was used as basis for the 2023 district election bill by State Representative Elaine Davis.

Black Democrat State Representative Alvin King of Memphis speaking in support of district elections because of one-person-one-vote principle and fairness, particularly to minority voices.

King encouraged opposition for amendment to delay the 1983 district election bill.