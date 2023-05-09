RT News - May 9 2023 (09:00 MSK)
Breaking news from the Middle East where a reported 12 people are killed, along with 20 others wounded, after Israeli airstrikes target Gaza.

Russia&apos;s Far East has already being marking, with a series of grand parades, the 78th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

The country&apos;s main event will commence in Moscow, in an hour&apos;s time.

While Hitler&apos;s regime was being repelled in Europe, India suffered heavy losses during fierce fighting in the Indo-Pacific region.

We take a closer look at the crucial Battle of Imphal in 1944.