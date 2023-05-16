RT News - May 16 2023 (09:00 MSK)
Despite the Turkish presidential polls being neck and neck, the Council of Europe casts doubts over the freedom of elections in the country.

While Western media links President Erdogan&apos;s possible victory with the defeat of democracy.

Pentagon turns a blind eye to war crimes record of its foreign proxy fighters, in violation of American law.

RT dives into the beauty of Iran&apos;s Kish Island, known as the pearl of the Persian Gulf, as it prepares to be added to UNESCO&apos;s heritage list.

Zimbabwe ignores IMF warnings, selling around 40 million US-dollars-worth of gold-backed digital tokens.

That&apos;s as the country seeks the reduce the dollar&apos;s dominance amid hyperinflation and falling national currency.