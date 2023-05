Trump Has Just Received Social Media Gag Order Over Indictment Case

Despite Judge Juan Merchan asking everyone involved in Trump’s criminal tax case not to “jeopardize the rule of law” by making inflammatory comments related to the trial, Donald Trump made an official statement that night, with comments attacking the very judge presiding over the case.

Now prosecutors have made a request for a social media gag order against the former president, one that has been fulfilled by the judge.

