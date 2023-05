PSG's Lionel Messi enjoys family time in Riyadh

Images released by the Saudi Tourism Ministry show Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi spending time with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their children during his visit to the capital Riyadh.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP.

Messi's club Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain said that he remains under contract until June 30.