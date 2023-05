Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai declared persona non grata by China | Oneindia News

In a tit-for-tat move, China has expelled a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai..just a day after Canada announced it would expel a Chinese diplomat over allegations that he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Canadian politician.

