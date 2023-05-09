Gaza: What is Palestinian Islamic Jihad that has come in the crosshairs of IDF? | Oneindia News

Tensions have flared up again between Israel and Palestine in the contested region of Gaza after Israel carried out airstrikes early this morning.

The airstrikes that were code-named ‘Operation Shield and Arrow’ killed three leading members of a group named the Palestinian Islamic Jihad..which according to Israel is a terrorist organization.

Palestinian health officials in Gaza have said at least 12 people have been killed, including the commanders, their wives and several of their children…and 20 others have been injured.

