Genndy Tartakovsky Answers Animation Questions From Twitter

Animator Genndy Tartakovsky answers the internet's burning questions about animation and cartooning.

Why are there so many cartoon characters that don't wear pants?

Why are Genny's Clone Wars episodes so short?

How does one direct an animated show?

What's the difference between animation and a cartoon?

Genndy answers all these questions and much more.

New episodes of “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” premiere Thursdays at midnight on Adult Swim and next day on HBO Max.

Encores air Fridays at 7pm on Adult Swim and Saturdays on Toonami.

