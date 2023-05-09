LinkedIn to Cut 716 Jobs and End Its China App

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky made the announcement in a letter to employees on May 8, CNN reports.

As we guide LinkedIn through this rapidly changing landscape, we are making changes to our Global Business Organization and our China strategy that will result in a reduction of roles for 716 employees, Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn CEO, via letter to employees.

As we plan for [the fiscal year of 2024], we’re expecting the macro environment to remain challenging.

, Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn CEO, via letter to employees.

We will continue to manage our expenses as we invest in strategic growth areas, Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn CEO, via letter to employees.

InCareer, LinkedIn's mainland China app, will be phased out by Aug. 9.

LinkedIn is currently the only major social media app from the West that is still functioning in mainland China, CNN reports.

Google pulled out of the country in 2010.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube were banned over a decade ago.

LinkedIn's job cuts come as other U.S. tech companies, such as Meta, Amazon and more, have laid off thousands.

