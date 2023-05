Rebuilding Frameworks of Non-Toxic Hydration, Farming, and Cellular Optimization w/Justin Gardner

Justin Gardner is the current steward of Rivercliff Farm, a 327 acre wildlife habit in the mountains of Alexander, NC nestled beside the French Broad River of Western North Carolina.

He is independently ambitious to comprehend, work, and educate on the basic functions of cellular life and how to best utilize the functions of the natural world that support us.