RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition Trailer

The new RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition represents a unique opportunity for the brand's fans, who will get the chance to create their own RAM 1500 TRX with a level of customization never experienced before.

Model production is limited due to the exclusivity of its engine; the vehicle features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance.

The exclusivity is already highlighted by the body, for which the TRX Level 2 specifications package is enriched by the bold and brilliant Baja Yellow body tone.

This is the third time it has made history: RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition is the third version featuring an exclusive color, to follow the Ignition special series, available in Orange, and the Sandblast in the Mojave Sand hue.

To add to full-option specifications, including a panoramic roof with dual panels, off-road footpegs, 360° camera, lane keeping warning, collision radar, heated and ventilated seats and launch control, come a series of distinctive features.

One of these is the 18-inch black beadlock wheel rims, with specific tires designed for maximum off-road traction and to withstand the ultra-powerful starts provided by its 702 hp.

The model offers an equally wide selection of dedicated content in the interior, with Prowler Yellow stitching, including the “TRX” logo embroidered on the seat backrest, exclusive carbon fiber finishes, a flat-bottomed steering wheel in Alcantara leather and carbon fiber, the special TRX Havoc commemorative plate with the chassis number, placed on the central armrest, and the Head-up Display.

The major new feature of the 2023 version is the 12-inch driver’s display cluster, already introduced on the other models in the range, with screens that present all the custom TRX graphics in Baja Yellow for this special edition.