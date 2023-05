NAB gets 8-day physical remand of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case | Oneindia News

After intense turmoil followed Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday, the PTI leader has now been sent to an 8-day physical remand to the NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was sent to the accountability court.

#ImranKhan #NAB #AlQadirTrustCase ~PR.151~ED.102~GR.124~HT.96~