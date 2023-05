Imran Khan arrest: Know all about the Al-Qadir trust case in which he is arrested | Oneindia News

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending two hearings this afternoon.

Khan was taken in custody by the Rangers from the court premises.

Let’s have deep look at what is the Al-Qadir trust case.

