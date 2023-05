Colonial Hong Kong’s Successful Fight against Corruption: The Formation and Operation of the ICAC

This is an archive channel, i'm not the owner of the content, check the link in the end.

Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption is world renowned for its effectiveness.

In this video, we are going to look at how the city-state stamped out its endemic corruption problem, starting from 1842.

We will also look at some of the reasons why its model may be difficult to replicate in other countries that have tried to do the same.