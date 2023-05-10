MTV News Is Ending

After 36 years of operation, MTV News is coming to an end as part of Paramount Global's larger layoffs, 'Pitchfork' reports.

25% of staff employed by MTV Entertainment Studios, Paramount Media Networks and Showtime were let go on May 9.

The layoffs come after MTV made significant staff cuts in 2017.

Chris McCarthy, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks president, , said leaders and HR “made the very hard but necessary decision to reduce [the] domestic team by approximately 25%.”.

This is a tough yet important strategic realignment of our group.

Chris McCarthy, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks president, via statement.

Through the elimination of some units and by streamlining others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more effective approach to our business as we move forward.

, Chris McCarthy, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks president, via statement.

Today we will notify employees whose positions are being impacted with leaders communicating the news directly to those teams/or individuals.

Today we will notify employees whose positions are being impacted with leaders communicating the news directly to those teams/or individuals.

MTV News began in 1987 with Kurt Loder's 'The Week in Rock.'.

The program was particularly predominant in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Some MTV News reporters were later honored with Emmys and Peabody Awards for coverage on the Iraq War and other issues, 'Pitchfork' reports