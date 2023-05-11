US debt 'brinkmanship' risks serious costs: Yellen

Political brinkmanship over raising the US debt ceiling risks "serious economic costs" even without the "catastrophe" of a default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned at G7 finance talks in Japan.
Political brinkmanship over raising the US debt ceiling risks "serious economic costs" even without the "catastrophe" of a default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned at G7 finance talks in Japan.
NIIGATA, Japan: Political brinkmanship over raising the US debt ceiling risks "serious economic costs" even without the..