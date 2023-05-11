Rema India tour: ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema to perform in 3 cities | Know the details | Oneindia News

Nigerian musician Rema, best known for his hit single ‘Calm Down,’ is all set to entertain Indian audiences with concerts in three cities.

The singer was spotted arriving in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of his Rema Calm Down India Tour.

Rema is touring India for the first time and is excited to explore the country, try local food, hear local music and watch Bollywood films.Born as Divine Ikubor, Rema is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single 'Calm Down', the remix of which, with Selena Gomez, peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the US Afrobeats Songs for a record-setting 35 weeks.

#RemaCalmDownIndiaTour #CalmDown #Rema