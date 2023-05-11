Florida Police Chief: Newborn found dead in dumpster behind gym

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said a newborn baby boy was found dead inside a bag in a dumpster on Thursday morning.

Taylor estimated the baby was less than 10 hours old.

He said the placenta and umbilical cord were still attached.

Taylor said the baby was found by a man going through the dumpster behind Just Move on South Florida Avenue.

The baby's body is now with the Medical Examiner, Taylor said, to determine the cause of death.

Https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-polk/dead-baby-found-in-lakeland-dumpster-police-say