Rihanna and A$AP Rocky , Named Their Baby RZA.
Vulture reports that 'The Daily Mail' has acquired a copy of the couple's first child's birth certificate.
.
Fans have been trying to guess what their son's name is for almost a year.
According to the birth certificate, his name is RZA Athelston Mayers.
.
The birth certificate also indicates that he was "born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," according to 'The Daily Mail.'.
His first name is likely in honor of Wu-Tang Clan member RZA.
Athelston is also Rocky's middle name.
According to 'The Daily Mail,' Athelston means "noble stone.".
Rihanna has often been seen wearing Wu-Tang clothing while holding her son.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their second child