Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Named Their Baby RZA

Vulture reports that 'The Daily Mail' has acquired a copy of the couple's first child's birth certificate.

Fans have been trying to guess what their son's name is for almost a year.

According to the birth certificate, his name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

The birth certificate also indicates that he was "born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," according to 'The Daily Mail.'.

His first name is likely in honor of Wu-Tang Clan member RZA.

Athelston is also Rocky's middle name.

According to 'The Daily Mail,' Athelston means "noble stone.".

Rihanna has often been seen wearing Wu-Tang clothing while holding her son.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their second child