Bedroom Tips to Help You Sleep Better

There are so many benefits to tidying up your room.

A nationwide survey released by Clorox in 2018 found 80% reported feeling more relaxed, 60% less stressed, and 72% more productive in a clean space.

And since we spend nearly half of our lifetimes in our beds, it's crucial to make your room as neat as can be.

In honor of National Clean Your Room Day (May 10), here are things to focus on when striving to make your room spotless.