Pakistan police, protesters on the street as arrest of ex-PM Khan declared 'invalid'

Heavy law enforcement presence outside Pakistan's Supreme Court as it declares the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan "invalid", in a ruling that came two days after his detention sparked protests nationwide.
By Ajit Kumar Singh*
The chronic political disorders in Pakistan turned into a full-blown crisis with the arrest of..
Imran Khan’s Arrest Was Illegal, , Pakistan’s Supreme Court Rules.
The former prime minister was arrested on corruption..