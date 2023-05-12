Pakistan turmoil: Islamabad court grants breather to Imran khan for next 2 weeks | Oneindia News

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is to be released on bail for two weeks following a decision from the Islamabad High Court.

The bail means that he can’t be re-arrested on those charges for at least next two weeks.

Imran Khan was back in the court following his arrest on Tuesday on corruption charges, which had sparked countrywide violence that had left at least 10 people dead and dozens injured.

He remained in the court after the decision as his lawyers petitioned judges for similar protection in a number of other corruption charges, trying to close off legal avenues for the government to arrest him again.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court had ruled yesterday that the arrest was unlawful and had ordered his immediate release from the custody.

It had then asked the Islamabad High Court to reconsider its initial decision to uphold the arrest.

