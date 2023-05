Turkey elections: As battle heats up, Kemal Kilicdaroglu accuses Russia of meddling | Oneindia News

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu….the man known as ‘Gandhi of Turkey’..and the chief leading opposition candidate for the upcoming elections…has accused Russia of interference in elections just days before the country’s most consequential vote in a generation.

He has accused Russia of concocting deepfake videos and false material… seemingly a reference to an allegedly fake s-ex tape of candidate Muharrem İnce,.

